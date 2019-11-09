Prince William police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman and firing a gun following an argument Saturday afternoon.
Robert Vincent Cox Jr., 30, of the 2500 block of Blue Pool Drive is a black male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Virginia license plate VYZ1882.
Cox is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property, police spokesperson Officer Adam Beard said.
Around 1:59 p.m., Cox was allegedly arguing with two acquaintances, a 53-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman
During the encounter, Cox allegedly assaulted one of the victims and damaged the residence and a vehicle, Beard said.
The parties eventually separated, and the victims contacted police.
Prior to officers arriving at the home, Cox left the area and allegedly fired a shot towards one of the victims. No injuries were reported, Beard said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this wanted suspect is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
