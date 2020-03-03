Investigators have identified the suspects sought following a Dec. 19 armed robbery in Dale City, according to Prince William police. The victim was reportedly followed from the MGM National Harbor and robbed of his winnings.
One of the suspects identified Monday was located in Fairfax police custody on unrelated charges.
Javontae Renard Smallwood, 27, of the 2600 block of Bowen Road in Washington, D.C., is expected to be in court on the Dale City robbery case April 2. He faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of armed robbery, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Tuesday.
Two other suspects are wanted on the same charges: Tavon Everett Lee Vines, 27, of the 4300 block of Ponds Street NE, in Washington, D.C.; and Daquan Artis Tinker, 23, of the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, in Washington, D.C.
Vines is described as black, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tinker is described as black, 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The men are accused of following the victim to his home in the 4700 block of Pearson Drive on Dec. 19. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the upper body and seriously injured during the robbery, Perok said.
Anyone with information can call Prince William police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
