The two suspects accused in the Dec. 26 robbery and fatal shooting at a Manassas-area Denny’s were indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of first-degree murder.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announced the indictments against Ryan Thomas Walker, 23, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Jordan Lee Anderson, 22, of Manassas.
A first-degree murder conviction would come with a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
According to police, Anderson and Walker entered the Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 26 and demanded cash and cell phones from diners and employees.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was walking into the restaurant as the two suspects were leaving. Walker allegedly struck Ozgur in the head with a baton before Anderson shot him in the upper body, police said. Ozgur died at an area hospital from his injuries. He was a DoorDash driver picking up an order from the restaurant for deliveries.
A second victim, publicly identified only as a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, was also shot in the upper body while complying with the robbers’ demands inside the restaurant, police said. He was treated for serious injuries at an area hospital.
The grand jury returned 170 indictments in the case, encompassing “the acts perpetrated upon the 23 people inside of the Denny’s,” according to a statement from Ashworth’s office.
The men also each face one count of attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of armed statutory burglary, 19 counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit, 12 counts of robber, seven counts of attempted robbery, and 42 counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
