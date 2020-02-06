A Potomac Middle School teacher is accused of shoving a 13-year-old student to the ground during an argument in the hallway of the Dumfries-area school last month.
The boy was not injured, but the teacher is now facing a charge of assault and battery, Prince William County police announced Thursday.
David Schaller, 55, of Stafford, was charged and released on a court summons Wednesday, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Schaller is identified by the school division as a member of the science department staff at Potomac Middle.
According to police, Shaller and a student were arguing over a confiscated phone in the hallway of the school at 3130 Panther Pride Drive on Jan. 16.
Carr said the student attempted to retrieve the phone and, during the encounter, Schaller allegedly shoved the boy, causing him to fall to the ground.
The incident was jointly investigated with Child Protective Services, Carr said.
A court date was pending.
