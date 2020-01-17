A 16-year-old girl was charged this week with reckless driving in connection to the death of a pedestrian struck twice while crossing the road in Triangle in October.
Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the second driver involved, as well as the vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan.
The teen’s name has not been released. A court date is reportedly pending, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Friday.
At 6:53 a.m. Oct. 11, Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge, was crossing the street in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road when she was struck by a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by the teen charged Wednesday, according to police. The driver remained at the scene.
The police department’s crash investigation unit determined that Vesovic was struck by the unidentified second vehicle that didn’t stop. At the time, police noted that the car might have damage to the undercarriage.
Anyone with information regarding this case can submit a tip at 703-792-7000 or www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
