A Woodbridge teen is accused of murder in a shooting Wednesday evening, according to Prince William police.
The victim, a 16-year-old Woodbridge resident, had allegedly made arrangements to sell marijuana to the suspect in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue around 6:12 p.m., said First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesperson.
"During the encounter, a struggle ensued, and the victim was shot," Perok said in a statement.
The victim died at an area hospital.
Detectives identified the suspect and he was taken into custody early Thursday morning at his home, Perok said.
Due to state law, the victim's name is not being released.
The suspect faces charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the county's Juvenile Detention Center and a court date is pending.
