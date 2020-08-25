Prince William police have charged three teens in an armed robbery at a Woodbridge 7-Eleven on Aug. 10.

Two 17-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy are being held at the county's Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The boys are accused of entering the store at 1701 Featherstone Road around 3:40 a.m. Two of them approached the counter while the third remained near the front door.

During the encounter, all three robbers held firearms as the two near the counter demanded money and tobacco products, police said at the time. They fled on foot with property and money in the direction of Reddy Drive before police arrived.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects during the course of the investigation and they were arrested Aug. 21, police said in a statement Tuesday.