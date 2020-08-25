Prince William police have charged three teens in an armed robbery at a Woodbridge 7-Eleven on Aug. 10.
Two 17-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy are being held at the county's Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The boys are accused of entering the store at 1701 Featherstone Road around 3:40 a.m. Two of them approached the counter while the third remained near the front door.
During the encounter, all three robbers held firearms as the two near the counter demanded money and tobacco products, police said at the time. They fled on foot with property and money in the direction of Reddy Drive before police arrived.
Detectives were able to identify the suspects during the course of the investigation and they were arrested Aug. 21, police said in a statement Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.