Three Woodbridge area burglaries may be linked

Prince William police are investigating three recent commercial burglaries in the Woodbridge area.
On Aug. 28, employees at the Coin Laundry at 13291 Occoquan Road reported a burglary occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7:04 a.m., according to a news release.
Burglars entered the business through a side glass door that investigators found had been damaged. An undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets were reported missing.
While officers were searching the area, they observed that another business had been burglarized: Hunan D’Lite at 13263 Occoquan Road. Similarly, the burglars appear to have entered the restaurant through a side window that was found damaged. An undisclosed amount of money and business paperwork were reported stolen.
Two days later, officers responded to an alarm activation around 9:01 p.m. at Occoquan Animal Hospital at 14232 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Officers found a glass pane had been broken on the front door and the lights were out inside the business. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
On Sept. 3, detectives received updated information about the burglary and a photo was released in hopes of identifying the suspects, described as two black males wearing hooded jackets and gloves.
Anyone with information can contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
