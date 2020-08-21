The two men charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 fatal shooting during a robbery at a Manassas-area Denny’s will go on trial next spring,
Jordan Anderson of Manassas and Ryan Thomas Walker of Chesapeake Beach, Md., have waived their rights to speedy trials, according to court documents.
Anderson’s trial will begin April 14, 2021, and Walker’s will begin June 21, 2021.
Anderson and Walker entered the Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 26 and demanded cash and cell phones from diners and employees, according to police statements at the time.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was walking into the restaurant as the two suspects were leaving. Walker allegedly struck Ozgur in the head with a baton before Anderson shot him in the upper body, police said. Ozgur died at an area hospital from his injuries. He was a DoorDash driver picking up an order from the restaurant for deliveries.
A second victim, publicly identified only as a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, was also shot in the upper body while complying with the robbers’ demands inside the restaurant, police said. He was treated for serious injuries at an area hospital.
Both suspects are facing potential sentences of 20 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, according to the Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Attempted capital murder also has a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
The grand jury returned 170 indictments July 6 in the case, including one count of capital murder, one count of attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of armed statutory burglary, 19 counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit, 12 counts of robbery, seven counts of attempted robbery and 42 counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
(1) comment
20 years? That means they’ll be out around 2030 if that long. Why isn’t the CA not going for the death penalty? I guess we know who’s life doesn’t matter don’t we?
