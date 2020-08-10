Police are investigating two armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in eastern Prince William County over the weekend.
Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, a man entered the store at 18750 Fuller Heights Road in Triangle, police spokesperson Sr. Officer Renee Carr said.
The man held a firearm as he demanded money and tobacco products, she said. He took the property and cash and fled on foot.
The robber was described as Black, between 18-30 years old, and around six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black face mask, a blue jacket, black pants and gray shoes. He also had a brown backpack.
Around 3:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, three men entered the store at 1701 Featherstone Road in Woodbridge.
Two of the men approached the counter while the third stayed near the door.
“During the encounter, all three men brandished firearms before the two near the counter demanded money and tobacco products,” Carr said.
The suspects took property and money before fleeing on foot in the direction of Reddy Drive.
The suspects were described as
A Black male, around 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white stripes, white shoes and blue latex gloves.
A Black male, around 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a mask, a pink hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes and blue latex gloves.
A white male, around 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue latex gloves.
