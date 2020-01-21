Manassas police say that two boys suffered serious injuries in a shooting in the Georgetown South area Monday night.
Both boys, only described as juvenile males, are expected to recover, police spokesperson Sarah Maroney said.
Around 8:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Bragg Lane.
"The investigation revealed two suspects confronted the victims while they were sitting inside a vehicle parked in the area," Maroney said. "During the encounter, two juvenile males inside the vehicle were shot."
The suspects fled the area before police arrived.
The victims were treated at a local hospital, and the investigation is ongoing, Maroney said.
(2) comments
Are the suspects juveniles also? Were they both armed? Were they known to the victims? Is this gang-related? If not, what was the motive?
Were both of the suspects armed? Have they been arrested yet? Was this gang-related? If not, what was the motive? Are the suspects juveniles?
