Prince William County police have charged a 38-year-old Front Royal man in connection with a road-rage shooting Sunday evening on Prince William Parkway near Interstate 66.
The victims, a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, were traveling in a Chevrolet Impala, exiting I-66 onto Prince William Pkwy when they encountered a Nissan Versa ahead of them, police said in a news release.
As the victims passed the other vehicle, the driver of that vehicle brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds into the Impala, striking both occupants of the vehicle in the lower body.
The shooter pulled over near Sudley Manor Drive and contacted police, said Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The victims continued driving and were located in Manassas City, she said.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
"This incident appeared to have stemmed from a road rage incident," Carr said.
Tyrone Lee Ambers, 38, of Shenandoah Common Way in Front Royal. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of shooting into a vehicle, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.