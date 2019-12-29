Prince William County police say they have apprehended the two suspects in the Dec. 26 robbery and deadly double shooting at the Manassas Denny's.
Based on forensic evidence collected at the scene, detectives identified the shooter in the case as Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
He was arrested Sunday in Fairfax County and charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, Perok said. He is jailed without bond.
The second suspect, identified as Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Maryland by the U.S. Marshal's Taskforce, according to a Prince William police statement. He is charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding and one count of robbery, Perok said.
The investigation into the additional cases believed to be connected to these two men is ongoing.
Since the investigation began, police received over 100 tips and information into the case.
Jordan Anderson is no stranger to the criminal justice system. In December 2016, he pleaded guilty in connection with two nighttime burglaries in Ashburn and was sentenced to two years in state prison.
In that case, Anderson and another man, ransacked cars and a garage and broke into two homes, stealing jewelry and other possessions. They were arrested after hailing a taxi to leave the neighborhood.
Anderson was implicated in similar burglaries in Fairfax and Prince William counties at the time.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this developing story.
(5) comments
Excellent news. I truly hope they seek the death penalty for this heinous crime. This was premeditated and there is no rehabilitating someone this evil.
our new DA is anti-death penalty from what i have heard..so it remains to be seen what she will do in this case. These two people certainly qualify to receive such punishment and i'm sure people will be upset if she does not seek it.
That's not entirely correct, her platform states that she will only seek the Death Penalty in only the most heinous and horrific of crimes that require a death sentence. I say put these monsters in solitary and lock the key, just give them the bare necessities to prevent 'cruel and unusual punishment', the death penalty is too easy and quick.
The death penalty is not too easy or quick in this situation. It would be just.
Congratulations to our wonderful PWC Police Department on quickly solving this heinous case. PWC has one of the very best police departments in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
