Prince William police are asking for the public’s help in locating two girls reported missing from the Youth For Tomorrow campus in Bristow.
Police say the girls, both 17, left the nonprofit on Saturday, Dec. 28, and they may be together and trying to return to California.
Youth For Tomorrow provides group homes for teens in need of counseling and other support services.
Ahmeri Renee Robinson, who goes by Rocky, is described as black, 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos of a dog paw on the left side of her face, a Rolex crown on her neck, “messiah” written on her left arm, a butterfly on her left hand and an unknown tattoo on her stomach. She was wearing a black/green/pink pull over sweatshirt, jeans and red sneakers and she was carrying a duffel bag, police said.
Njemila Johnson, who goes by Mimi, is described as black, 5-foot-4 and 129 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos of a “P” on her neck, “TJ” on her left index finger and “T Boo” on her lower back. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and she was also carrying a duffel bag.
Both girls believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies them as endangered. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
