A passenger held an Uber driver at gunpoint and forced him to drive to an ATM in a robbery early Tuesday, according to Prince William police.
The driver, age 55, reported the robbery in the area of Dale Boulevard and Benita Fitzgerald Drive around 2:51 a.m. He told police the unknown passenger got into the vehicle and threatened him with a firearm before forcing the victim to drive to an ATM, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim withdrew money and the passenger forced him to continue driving.
The victim spotted a police vehicle at the intersection of Dale and Benita Fitzgerald and parked his car in front of the officer’s vehicle, Carr said.
The robber fled on foot. The officer was off-duty and reported the encounter.
Police searched the area with a police dog and helicopter, but the robber wasn’t located.
He is described as a black male, approximately 18 years old, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black puffy-style jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue surgical mask, clear latex-style gloves and dark-colored pants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.