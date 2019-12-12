Update: The 11-year-old girl reported missing Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Prince William police.
Prince William County police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
She was reported missing by family members Thursday afternoon after it was confirmed she was in school, but did not return home.
Detectives believe she did not return to her home voluntarily, but she qualifies as being endangered due to her age.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
She is described as a white female, 4-foot-11 and 85 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black jacket. It is unknown what color shirt she is wearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.