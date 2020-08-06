The U.S. Marshals' fugitive task force on Wednesday apprehended a 31-year-old Manassas Park man wanted for murder in a July 30 shooting that killed one man and left a second wounded in Manassas.
Buckner was arrested in New Kensington, Pennsylvania without incident, Manassas police said. He is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia and a court date is pending.
The shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court around 10:12 p.m. July 30. Police arrived to find two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Tommy Campbell, 49, of Manassas died as a result of his injuries. The second man was treated for injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.
Buckner is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Manassas police said.
(12) comments
Police saying "this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public." is code for this was a drug deal gone bad. But, saying there is no threat to the public is a little presumptious I think.There is a killer (or killers) out there with guns willing and able to use them illegally.
Biden has declared that he will have 10% low income housing in every neighborhood in America. So we should get use to having murders and shootings next door to us very soon.
Ahhh the liberalizarion of PWC. Good job Dems!
🙄
Ahhh the ignorance of "conservatism". Good job GOP.
The culture of violence continues thanks to liberal democrats. Biden will be a disaster for America. Liberals support violence and anarchy as evidenced by Portland, Seattle and now even Richmond.
Ahhh, the culture of ignorant Bradboy continuing to make his greatest hits racist remarks continues....
Whoa, timt whips out the DEM playbook and starts calling people racist when they don’t agree with his views And don’t write anything racist.
In case you haven’t noticed, this is about the thousandth time that Bradboy has made the same stupid comment, always about a minority. The next time he makes this asinine comment about a white person commuting a crime will also be the first time. Figure it out Sherlock.
Don't waste your breath timt. Their type is too blinded by their hatred for minorities to see the obvious.
Um, sorry Sherlock. I looked back at timt’s posts and he mentions BLM and illegal immigrants but nothing racist. Who doesn’t want people to come into our country legally? Why is saying BLM incites violence racist? Protesting is a right protected by our Constitution. Destroying businesses and setting buildings on fire is not. I honestly could care less what color you are but act like a thug, you get treated like a thug. And that goes for ALL ethnic groups.
Just blacks doing with blacks do best kill one another. 13% of the population responsible for 52% of all violent crimes in America.
Timt: You said this is about the thousandth time brad made a comment about minorities. You should be thinking Wow, this is the thousandth time they have got in trouble. Racist or not you cannot overlook who is committing the crimes. Go Brad!
