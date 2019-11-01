A Bristow man missing since Thursday afternoon was found dead Friday afternoon, police said.
Abdul Satar Musawir, 69, was last seen at his home on Magic Springs Way in Bristow around 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Musawir suffered from Alzheimer’s, liked to hide and only spoke Farsi, police said in a statement.
Musawir was found at 2:17 p.m. in the area of Acadia Park Drive in Bristow. Police say there no signs of foul play or need for public concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.