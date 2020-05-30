Prince William police have declared an unlawful assembly as a protest continues in the area of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive in the Manassas area.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and anyone who lives nearby to shelter in place.
There have been reports of protestors throwing objects at vehicles and police officers.
At 10 p.m. the crowd has Sudley Road at Sudley Manor shut down in both directions.
In a live Facebook video from the scene just after dark, officers are seen spraying pepper spray into the crowd.
Another video on Twitter shows police deploying tear gas.
A few miles from where I live, clearly these protests are no longer limited to cities but seeing violent protests in the suburbs shows how deeply rooted the anger and betray truly is this time around! #BlackLivesMatter #Manassas #BLM https://t.co/AFc5M0MMYe— Nabeel Chohan (@Nabeel_Chohan) May 31, 2020
The lefts plan to destroy the suburbs like they did the big cities is working.
When objects are thrown and violent actions employed the message is lost, and it is rightfully relabeled as a RIOT!
