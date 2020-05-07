Prince William police now say they are searching for two vehicles involved in a Wednesday morning incident that killed a pedestrian crossing Sudley Road near Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area.

Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow, was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when he was struck around 5 a.m.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, the pedestrian was initially struck by a newer model silver Toyota Corolla before the vehicle continued straight on Sudley Road. The vehicle did not turn onto Balls Ford Road as initially believed and reported, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. The vehicle will have damage to the lower passenger side bumper and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

Moments after the victim was initially hit, a second vehicle struck the victim as he laid in the roadway. The second vehicle then pulled into a nearby service station where the driver was seen pumping gas before driving away from the scene a short time later, Perok said.

The driver was only described as a light-skinned, unknown race, male. The second vehicle was described as a mid-2000 model dark-colored Nissan Xterra. The vehicle may not have noticeable damage from the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

This is the third pedestrian fatality in Prince William County this year. There were four pedestrian fatalities in all of 2019 in the county.