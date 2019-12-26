Prince William police have identified the man shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Denny's on Sudley Road early Thursday morning.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was one of two customers shot during the armed robbery around 2:25 a.m. The second victim, identified by police as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, is being treated at an area hospital.
The victims were not known to one another or the robbers, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Two armed men entered the Denny’s and began demanding property from customers and employees.
The robbers fled before police arrived and weren’t located during a search.
They’re both described as black, in their late teens or early 20s, around 5-foot-11, and 180 pounds. They were wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can reach police at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Sounds like it might be the same guys that robbed the bowling alley and Comfort Inn a few days ago. This kind of stuff will likely increase in the coming years as politicians go after law-abiding citizens with a vengeance, yet look the other way when thugs get violent.
That's not true crime overall has been decreasing in Prince William County, what has improved is reporting of crimes so more people know of crimes and quicker. https://www.localdvm.com/news/virginia/report-shows-a-decrease-in-crime-in-prince-william-county/
Maybe everyone just needs to relax knowing that soon when the Democrats take over these guys will have to turn their guns in just like the rest of us. That or Virginia's esteemed governor will send the National Guard after them, take their guns away and lock them up in the jail. Problem solved.
Our esteemed governor is a moron.
What gives? Recently same area same story.
Bowling alley armed robbery no surveillance video or pictures, vague suspect descriptions.
Comfort Inn armed robbery no surveillance video or pictures, vague suspect descriptions.
Dennys restaurant armed robbery, murder no surveillance video or pictures, vague suspect descriptions.
Don't forget the armed robbery at the Ashley Furniture in Woodbridge a couple months ago - haven't heard anyone caught in that one yet.
Hard to believe no cameras and any of the facilities that were robbed
What ? No concealed carry patrons in Prince William that could have sent those two jerks to meet their maker ? Why don't businesses have cameras with film loaded to catch this kind of thing ? Sounds exactly like the two who robbed the hotel last week. When they are caught, and they will be, they need to go to prison for life at hard labor, no parole.
