A Virginia State Police trooper pulled a woman from a burning vehicle following crashes that closed Interstate 95 for hours Wednesday morning.

Weather doesn't appear to be a factor in the initial wreck near mile marker 149 in the area of the Joplin Road exit around 1:15 a.m. that had all northbound lanes closed into the morning commute.

Charges are pending, VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said.

A truck contracted by VDOT to treat the roads was traveling in the right lane when it was rear-ended by a 2002 Dodge Ram hauling a fifth-wheel trailer. The truck was not treating the road at the time of the crash, but it did have its lights activated.

"The impact of the crash caused the lights on the Dodge Ram's trailer to go dark," Geller said. "Minutes later and as state police were responding to the scene, a 2018 Subaru traveling north in the right lane swerved to avoid the dark trailer but struck the rear of it. The impact of that crash caused the Subaru to catch fire."

Virginia State Police Trooper K.J. Page was first to arrive on scene and pulled the Subaru's driver out of the burning vehicle, Geller said.

The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth R. Shiley, 43, of New Cumberland, Penn., was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, Chad D. Shifflett, 42, of Harrisburg, Penn., died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, Cindy N. Scheett, 60, of Newport News, was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the contract truck, Anduamlak Donduela, 37, of Washington, D.C., was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the original crash remains under investigation, though weather does not appear to have been a factor. Charges are pending, Geller said.