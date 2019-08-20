A woman was injured Sunday morning after she accidentally fired her gun in the Hylton High School parking lot.
The woman was walking toward the high school ball field for a sporting event around 10:26 a.m. when she realized that she was still carrying her holstered handgun, according to Prince William County police.
As she was walking back to her vehicle and attempting to remove the holster and gun from her belt, the gun discharged and fired a round, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The round struck her in the lower body and the woman was treated at an area hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
No other injuries or property damage were reported.
Violent Christine Ross, 37, of the 7300 block of Golden Horseshoe Court, Springfield, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.
Ross was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond and is expected in court Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.