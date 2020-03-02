Prince William police say a woman was shot early Sunday during a dispute at a Dumfries area home.
The victim, 27, was shot in the abdominal area and treated at an area hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said Monday.
The suspect, Walter Alven Baskerville, 36, of the 4000 block of Yellow Stone Loop in Dumfries, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Around 1:05 a.m., the victim was reportedly in an argument with Baskerville when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. Family members started to intervene.
The altercation continued and Baskerville fired a round, injuring the victim.
Family members were able to get the gun from Baskerville and contacted police, Carr said.
The victim was flown to an area hospital. Baskerville was treated for minor injuries during the initial family intervention.
Baskerville is being held without bond. He is expected in court April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.