A woman is expected to recover after she was shot early Thursday morning in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
It was one of four separate reports of shots fired overnight in the Woodbridge area, but the only reported injury.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a vacant apartment in the 12800 block of Island House Loop around 2:05 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Carr said.
Officers found evidence at the scene of gunshots fired both inside and outside of the apartment. There was also evidence of narcotics and suspected cocaine and marijuana was recovered, along with ammunition. The incident doesn’t appear to be random, police said.
***
At 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 4300 block of Hendricks Drive after residents reported hearing gunfire. Police found shell casings on the street and determined that a gun had been fired in front of a home, possibly by more than one shooter, before all involved fled in a vehicle, Carr said. No injuries or property damage was reported.
At 1 a.m. Thursday, gunfire was reported in the parking lot at the Best Western at 14619 Potomac Mills Road. All parties involved fled the area in different vehicles and shell casings were found in the parking lot. No injuries or property damage was reported.
And at 3:13 a.m., residents in the 4500 block of Evansdale Road reported hearing gunshots. Officers found a home with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles, Carr said. Shell casings were found in the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.