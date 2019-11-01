A Woodbridge couple has pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking at least 26 firearms.
According to court documents, Cornelius Maurice King Jr., 25, and Yeakain Yabu Koroma, 26, worked together to buy dozens of firearms and then resell them to third parties to turn a profit.
Over six months in 2018, King and Koroma resold firearms, even though neither was licensed to sell firearms, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Koroma pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to one count of engaging in the dealing of firearms without a license and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on Feb. 7. King pleaded guilty on Oct. 18 to the same charge and will be sentenced on Jan. 31.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
