Prince William police say a Woodbridge man assaulted two men in unrelated incidents late on Nov. 11.
Vasco Ignacio Anaya Silva Santisteban, 34, of the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway is charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery and destruction of private property.
An officer patrolling in the area met the first victim around 11:30 p.m. The 30-year-old man said that he was arguing with Santisteban in the area of the 7-Eleven at 13990 Jefferson Davis Highway regarding an unpaid restaurant bill.
"During the encounter they engaged in a physical altercation which resulted in the victim being struck with an object causing a laceration on the victim’s hand and lumps on the victims face and head," police spokesperson Officer Marcia Whaley said Wednesday.
A short time later, at 11:52 p.m., a police call for service was dispatched for a fight. Officers met with a second victim, identified as a 34-year-old male, who reported he was assaulted by his roommate, identified as Santisteban.
Investigators determined that the two men were arguing when the victim was struck in the head with an object, causing a laceration on the back of his head, Whaley said.
Santisteban was arrested and is being held without bond. Court information was not available.
blue wave
This man isn't a citizen and it is obvious he doesn't even know who his congressman is anyhow.
Vasco Ignacio Anaya Silva Santisteban a nice young local man who was born and raised in Woodbridge.
