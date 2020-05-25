A Woodbridge man died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash earlier in the day off Yates Ford Road.
Demetrius Lamar Whitehead, 29, of Woodbridge, was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra on David Ford Road around 5:07 a.m., police spokesperson 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Monday.
Whitehead was taking a right turn onto Yates Ford Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Whitehead was transported to an area hospital where he died later in the day.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Perok said.
