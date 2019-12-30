A Woodbridge man died Sunday from injuries in a Dec. 16 wreck, according to Prince William police.
Jong Lee, 73, was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander west on Purcell Road near Fair Hill Lane around 10:42 a.m. when the vehicle lost control and ran off the road, according to a PWCPD statement.
The vehicle struck a mailbox before going into a ditch and heading across Fair Hill Lane where the vehicle struck a culvert and overturned in the road.
Lee was being treated at an area hospital for his injuries until his death Sunday, police said.
At this time, speed and alcohol or drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash.
