A man has died in a drowning Monday evening at Leesylvania State Park, according to Prince William police. It is the second drowning at the park this month.
The deceased has been identified as Jason Thompson, 39, of Woodbridge, police spokesperson Officer Chad Mason said Tuesday.
Officers responded to the park at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive around 7:17 p.m. to assist state park rangers.
"The investigation revealed that a man was located by an acquaintance in a small pond, not breathing," Mason said. "The acquaintance and a ranger attempted CPR on the man until rescue personnel arrived on scene."
Thompson was transported to an area hospital where he died.
No foul play is suspected in the death at this time.
A 32-year-old Herndon man drowned while swimming at the park July 3.
