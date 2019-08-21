A jury has convicted a Northern Virginia teacher on charges that he attempted to solicit a person he thought to be a 12-year-old girl, according to state prosecutors.
Ryan Thomas Pick, 41, of Woodbridge, was sentenced in Hanover County to seven years in prison. He’ll face formal sentencing on Nov. 22.
“Individuals who sexually solicit children are robbing them of their childhood and their innocence, and what is even more troubling is that this man worked with children on a daily basis,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.
An undercover sheriff’s deputy began chatting with Pick online in July 2018, and the man reportedly made sexual comments, sent videos of himself engaging in sexually explicit acts and made several statements about the sex acts he wanted to engage in with the purported 12-year-old.
Pick was a music teacher at Cameron Elementary School in Fairfax County, the music director at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Woodbridge and a private music instructor.
