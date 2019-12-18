Prince William police are warning drivers of work vans after recent reports of targeted break-ins.
Entry is being made into the vehicles by punching the sliding door or rear door lock, police said in a statement.
Miscellaneous high-dollar tools have been stolen in incidents occurring late at night or during the early morning hours.
Police suggest to:
- Remove tools from the van, if possible.
- Paint a neon color or stripe on the tool and take a picture. A distinctive, recognizable tool can be a deterrent for theft.
- Engrave personal information on the tool.
- Remove batteries and chargers.
- Lock tools in a secure cabinet or with a security chain.
- Add stronger locks than those installed on a van door.
- Install an alarm system.
- Add slickers or warning signs.
Anyone should report suspicious activity to the police at 703-792-6500 or 911 in an emergency.
