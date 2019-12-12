Prince William County police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Michelle Jazmine Linares was last seen by family members at her home in the 7400 block of Barbados Lane in Manassas around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She was reported missing by family members Thursday afternoon after it was confirmed she was in school, but did not return home.
Detectives believe Michelle did not return to her home voluntarily, but she qualifies as being endangered due to her age.
Anyone with information on Michelle’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
Michelleis described as a white female, 4-foot-11 and 85 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black jacket. It is unknown what color shirt she is wearing.
