News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
SINGLE-CAR CRASH IN OAKTON KILLS HIGH-SCHOOL STUDENT: A South Lakes High School junior died from injuries suffered during a single-vehicle crash that occurred Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 near the intersection of Stuart Mill Road and Coulter Lane in Oakton, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily determined that the driver was traveling eastbound on Stuart Mill Road in a 2010 Kia Forte with four teenage passengers when the car ran off the right shoulder and hit a tree.
All five teenage occupants were taken to local hospitals and later was pronounced deceased. The driver remains in life-threatening condition and the three other passengers received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors that led to the crash, but investigators are trying to determine whether the vehicle’s speed was a factor.
Police did not release the names of the driver or passengers, but with permission from the victim’s parents, South Lakes High School principal Kimberly Retzer identified the deceased as Carter Smith.
MALE VICTIM INJURED AFTER BEING SHOT IN FALLS CHURCH: A male complainant told Fairfax County police he had been outside of his home in the 2800 block of Pine Spring Road in the Falls Church area on Nov. 7 at 7:46 p.m. when he was approached by someone who shot him.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. The suspect fled and no additional description was provided, police said.
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION, ABDUCTION, ASSAULTING OFFICER: A woman told Vienna police on Nov. 1 at 4:40 a.m. that her boyfriend had begun banging on the door of her room at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W. When the woman allowed the man into the room, he reportedly became irate and began assaulting her, police said.
When the woman picked up a phone to call police, the man allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it out the window, authorities said. The man walked out the door to throw the phone off the balcony and the woman closed the door to prevent him from re-entering the room, police said. The man left the area before officers arrived.
A Vienna police officer transported the woman to an area hospital for medical treatment, and obtained three warrants for the man charging him with abduction, strangulation and preventing another from making a 911 call.
At 8:45 a.m., officers located the man in his hotel room. As they were placing him under arrest, he allegedly assaulted one of the officers, police said.
Police transported the 24-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the initial warrants and charged him with assault on a police officer. Authorities held the man without bond.
COMPLAINANT SAYS MAN THREW CHOCOLATE AT HIS VEHICLE: A local resident told Vienna police on Nov. 7 at 11:56 a.m. that he had been approached by a man in the parking lot of 150 Branch Road, S.E.
The man asked the complainant how much he wanted to sell his vehicle for, then reportedly became disorderly when the complainant said he was not interested, police said.
The complainant told police the man then threw a piece of chocolate at his vehicle before driving off.
Police located the man, who told them the complainant had become irate when he asked about the vehicle, so he immediately left the area. Police advised the complainant about the warrant process should he wish to pursue charges against the man.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING OFFICERS, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS IN TYSONS: Mall security at Tysons Corner Center called Fairfax County police Nov. 6 at 11:18 p.m. to report that two people were engaged in suspicious activity. Police arrested Maria Schweikert, 43, of Leesburg on the charge of being drunk in public.
While being placed into a car for transport, Schweikert allegedly kicked two officers and attempted to bite a third, police said. Authorities also have charged Schweikert with three counts of assault on law enforcement.
PROPERTY STOLEN FROM JEWELRY STORES IN TYSONS: Several men broke into Tysons Galleria on Nov. 5 at 4:26 a.m. and then broke into the Liljenquist & Beckstead and David Yurman jewelry stores and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects, described as black, fled and no additional description was provided, police said.
PIECE OF EQUIPMENT STOLEN FROM VIENNA CONSTRUCTION SITE: An employee with a construction company told Vienna police that, sometime between Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m., someone stole a piece of equipment from a construction site in the 1200 block of Kelley Street, S.W.
