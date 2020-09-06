A Purcellville man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Leesburg.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Leesburg Police dispatchers received reports of a serious crash on Catoctin Circle SE in the area of the Moose Lodge.
The investigation has determined that the victim was traveling southbound on Catoctin Circle SE when his vehicle entered the opposite lanes of travel, struck a vehicle in the northbound travel lanes, left the roadway, and struck a tree, Leesburg police said in a news release.
The driver, 26 year-old Michael Redwood-Nilsen of Purcellville lost his life at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle that was struck was uninjured. He remained on scene and is cooperating with police, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department TMU. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or at swinkler@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
