Distracted Driving Cell Phone Pixabay

 A women living in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 27 at 10:40 p.m. that she had returned home, unloaded her vehicle and came back to the unlocked vehicle 15 minutes later to find that someone had stolen her purse and iPhone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.