A women living in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 27 at 10:40 p.m. that she had returned home, unloaded her vehicle and came back to the unlocked vehicle 15 minutes later to find that someone had stolen her purse and iPhone.
Purse, phone stolen from vehicle in Vienna
