A woman told Vienna police on Aug. 8 at 7:23 p.m. that while she was shopping for produce at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., a female suspect approached her and started a conversation.
The victim said that during the conversation, she looked back at her shopping cart where she had left her purse and observed a man walking away quickly from her shopping cart.
Once the resident went back to her shopping cart, she realized her wallet was missing, police said.
During the investigation, police determined that many large purchases had made at local stores immediately after the wallet was taken. Vienna police continue to investigate this case.
