A man living in the 400 block of Windover Avenue, N.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. that his daughters had been bathing the family’s dog in the back yard when they were approached by a raccoon that ran toward them and chased them into the house.
The raccoon lingered at the house’s back door before walking off toward the street, police said.
The resident and a police officer searched the yard, but were unable to locate the animal, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.