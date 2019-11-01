Arlington will be the site of one of three regional meetings soliciting public input on the future of the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.
The facility is jointly owned by the governments of Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church. The hearings will be part of an initiative by a consulting firm that is conducting a study on possible changes to its operation.
The Arlington meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Central Library. Those who cannot make any of the meetings can provide written feedback.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.alexandriava.gov/JuvenileDetentionCenter.
