Remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina this weekend are headed to the FBI lab at Quantico for examination.
An F-22 Raptor fighter from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton downed the balloon Saturday with a Sidewinder missile over the Atlantic Ocean, the Department of Defense said in a news release.
U.S. officials first detected the balloon Jan. 28 as it traversed Alaska, Canada and re-entered U.S. airspace over Idaho. Military commanders waited for the balloon to head out to sea before shooting it down, due to the "risk of debris causing harm to civilians while the balloon was overland," the release said.
The balloon fell six miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in about 47 feet of water. No one was hurt. Officials in Myrtle Beach are asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for balloon debris and report any finds to authorities.
Quoting a U.S. official, the Associated Press reports the remains of the balloon will head to the FBI lab in Quantico for further analysis.
"The balloon, which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above U.S. territorial waters," DoD officials said.
