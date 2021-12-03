A 32-year-old man was injured in a home invasion robbery early Friday in the Hoadly area of Prince William County.
The victim told police two armed men entered his home in the 7100 block of Token Valley Road about 5:54 a.m. and demanded money. The encounter escalated when the robbers used a weapon to physically strike the homeowner, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Both suspects fled the home prior to police arriving in the area. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
The homeowner was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No property was reported missing.
The only suspect descriptions provided were two Hispanic males wearing all black clothing and Nike shoes.
The incident does not appear to be random and the investigation continues, Carr said.
