A local resident was driving southbound on Nutley Street, S.W., near Kingsley Road, S.W., on March 14 at 2:04 a.m. when someone threw a large rock at his vehicle, causing its rear window to shatter, Vienna police said.
A second driver also told police the front grill of his vehicle had been damaged when someone threw a rock at his vehicle.
The unknown person appeared to have been throwing the rocks from the right side of the roadway, police said. However, neither driver saw anyone.
