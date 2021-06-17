Two Northern Virginia men were arrested on the Outer Banks of North Carolina late Wednesday after a police pursuit that started in Nags Head and ended at the Lost Colony on Roanoke Island, just as the popular outdoor drama had wrapped up for the night.
Dare County, N.C., 911 dispatchers received a report of a gray SUV driving recklessly and speeding down the center lane of South Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills before 11 p.m., and Nags Head police were notified that the SUV was heading south out of Kill Devil Hills.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Andrew Giebel of Reston, was captured on radar driving 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, Nags Head officials said in a news release.
When officers attempted to stop the SUV, Giebel continued speeding with Nags Head officers in pursuit, the release said. The chase ended at The Lost Colony on the north end of Roanoke Island, where Giebel and his passenger, 18-year-old Asa Alexander Gurney, also of Reston, attempted to flee on foot, the release said.
Aided by K-9 units from Nags Head and Dare County, both men were apprehended.
Giebel was charged with driving after consuming under 21, reckless driving to endanger, felony flee to elude, speeding, and resist, delay and obstruct, the release said. He remained at the Dare County Detention Center Thursday with a $185,000 bond.
Gurney, the passenger, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and underage possession of alcohol, the release said. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
"Nags Head’s Police Department would like to thank the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Manteo Police Department, and Dare Med Flight for their assistance," the release said. "In addition, several community members provided information to authorities that helped in the successful apprehension of the men."
