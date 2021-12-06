A 29-year-old Reston woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Chantilly.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. on Poplar Tree Road at Leighfield Street. Estefania Cabrera, of Reston, was the passenger of a 2017 Toyota Highlander which was traveling eastbound on Poplar Tree Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
As the driver passed through the intersection at Leighfield Street, the Toyota drifted off the roadway to the right, striking a tree head on.
Cabrera was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening and remains hospitalized.
Preliminarily, detectives believe that speed and alcohol both appear to be factors of the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
