Police are investigating a crash and shooting in Triangle stemming from a road rage incident Tuesday evening.
One driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene near Old Triangle Road and Kearsarge Drive after the shooting, which took place around 5:30 p.m., police said.
The other driver fled the scene.
Expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
