Police say a 41-year-old man was stabbed Friday evening following a road rage incident on Liberia Avenue in Manassas.
Officers were called to the 9800 block of Liberia Avenue at 5:39 p.m., where they found the victim suffering serious injuries. He was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center and is expected to survive.
The investigation revealed the victim and another man, who did not know each other, had been involved in a road rage incident which escalated. The incident remains under investigation, city police said.
