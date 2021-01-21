The Manassas City Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault Tuesday in the 8600 block of Devonshire Court.
Police arrived at the scene about 2:30 p.m. and found the victim clutching her stomach in pain. She told officers that a man with a knife struck her in the abdomen with his elbow and took her purse, containing her credit cards and identification, before running away.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
