An employee at Saks Fifth Avenue in Tysons Galleria on July 16 at 12:27 p.m. confronted two men inside the store who were attempting to leave with stolen merchandise, Fairfax County police said.
After one of the men displayed a handgun, both suspects left the store with the stolen merchandise and drove away, police said.
The Fairfax County Police Department did not provide demographic information on the suspects.
