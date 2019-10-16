Two men entered a home in the 1000 block of Galium Court in McLean on Oct. 7 at 3:28 a.m. and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, Fairfax County police said.
The intruders woke the sleeping victims and demanded valuables, police said. The victims suffered minor injuries during the robbery and the intruders stole personal items from them.
The suspects were described as tall men dressed in all-dark clothing, police said.
