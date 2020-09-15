The saga of two roommates living in the 200 block of Locust Street, N.E., in Vienna continued with three recent incidents:
• Vienna police reported that, on Sept. 5 at 1:20 p.m., an officer responded to assist with a civil dispute between the roommates.
• Later that day (at 5 p.m.), one of the residents reported that she was assaulted by the other after she spilled a drink. Police advised her of the warrant procedure, should she wish to pursue charges.
• At 7:50 p.m. the same day, the resident reported she was assaulted again, when the roommate struck her arm. The arm was checked no apparent injury was found.
During the last incident, the other roommate reported she was not feeling well and required medical assistance. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
